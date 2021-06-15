Affects AICM users blocking parents of children with cancer

MEXICO CITY.- Parents of children with cancer who demonstrated this morning at the National Palace, decided to block access to the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) due to the lack of response from the authorities to respond to their requests.

A large number of users of the air terminal are being affected.

They request the frequent supply of medicines, as well as therapies to take care of the deadly disease of their children.

We want a real solution. We come from Veracruz, they say that they send medicines to the entire Mexican Republic and that is a great falsehood, in Veracruz and Xalapa there are no medicines. Our children want to live, every day they are struggling to cope with this disease. So far there is no answer, we are going to wait until they give us a solution, we don’t want lies, enough of deceptions, “said Cora de Jesús Rodríguez, mother of a child with leukemia.

The protesters block access to terminal 1 of the capital airport.

They show cardboard with their demands in front of the entrance number 2 of international arrivals.

The capital city police cut off traffic from the Interior Circuit to Avenida Carlos León.

#Vial Caution | The circulation of Av. Capitán Carlos León continues to be closed at the height of Metro Terminal 1, by protesters. #AlternativaVial Circuito Interior, Av. Oceanía, Av. 602 and Vía Tapo. pic.twitter.com/J58HfZZzFN – OVIAL_SSCCDMX (@OVIALCDMX) June 15, 2021

** mca **