Facebook, whose traffic also increased with the coronavirus pandemic (Codid-19), continues working to incorporate new content with which to maintain its users and with which to improve the user experience. If recently Mark Zuckerberg’s company released the desktop version of your Messenger application for computers and an app to animate the relationship as a couple; now the well-known social network has a new reaction, “the warm embrace”, and what you have to try.

The coronavirus (Covid-19) For weeks, everyone has been ‘locked’ in their homes, unable to go outside for anything other than to make the purchase. A pandemic that is forcing people to support from a distance those loved ones who do not live in the same house at such a difficult time. That is why since Facebook have released a new reaction whose objective is none other than to offer users of the popular social network a new way to show affection and affection to those people who are sorely missing: “the affectionate embrace”.

Alexandru Voica, Engineering Communications Manager for the EMEA region of Facebook, has shared a series of tweets on his official Twitter account confirming that the well-known social network has launched new reactions such as “a way for people to share their support with each other during this unprecedented time. We hope that these reactions offer people additional ways to show their support during the # COVID19 crisis. ″

This is “the affectionate hug”, the new reaction of Facebook for the coronavirus

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F – Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

In the app and on the desktop version of Facebook, the new “warm hug” reaction will take the form of a little round yellow emoji that is hugging a little heart. A reaction, the seventh available on the social network, which joins the existing ones: thumbs up, heart, laugh, surprise, sadness and anger, which have been available since the reactions were launched in 2015.

Alexandru Voica has also confirmed that “the new reaction will begin to be implemented next week worldwide and it can be used to react to publications, comments, images, videos and other content in the app and on the Facebook website. ” For their part, Messenger users can activate a new purple heart long-pressing the existing cardiac reaction.

“We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people they could show their support so that their friends and family know they are thinking of themAlexandru Voica said on his Twitter account. A reaction that will help show affection to those people and loved ones who cannot be seen during quarantine.

