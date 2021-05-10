AFE opens term for complaints for non-payments in Second B and Third

05/06/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

The AFE has just contacted its footballers to remind them that can submit claims or complaints to the clubs in order to be paid the amounts owed. Some complaints that will be examined by joint bodies, made up of representatives of the clubs and footballers, the so-called Mixed Commissions.

Currently there are four Mixed Commissions, the First-Second, the still Second B, Third and women’s football. Commissions that meet on several occasions during the season to expedite the collection of those amounts that the AFE itself denounces before this body.

In order to file this complaint for non-payment, the AFE has created a complaint notification system where those affected fill in some information and attach the documents that prove this complaint

Two dates to file these complaints

Thus the AFE has communicated two dates for the complaints of the Second B. On the one hand, the May 28, 2021 as the deadline for the presentation of complaints before the Mixed Commission AFE-2nd Division B of those amounts owed and due as of May 31, 2021. And for another on June 24, 2021 as the deadline for the presentation of complaints before the Mixed Commission AFE-2nd Division B of those amounts whose payment expiration occurs throughout the month of June.

For the third division, it will also be May 28, 2021, the deadline for filing complaints before the AFE-3rd Division Mixed Commission of those amounts owed and overdue as of May 31, 2021. Even AFE is offered to those Third Division soccer players who are owed amounts and are not affiliated with the union, to help them claim those amounts.

It is forbidden to sign or even be excluded from the competition

Finally, the procedure concludes with a resolution in which the Mixed Commission makes a pronouncement. In the event that there is debt on the part of the club, it is reported on its existence and amount and also the obligation of the latter to make the payment within a specified period is established.

Then, the club is warned of the effects that will occur as a result of not complying with this resolution. These can be from the suspension of federative services to the debtor club, not being able, among other things, to process federative licenses of footballers until the payment of the approved amounts, and even the proposal to the RFEF to prevent me from participating in the category sport in which he could do so, allowing his intervention in the immediate lower.