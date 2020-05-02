The Spanish Football Association has sent a letter to the Higher Sports Council in which he censors very harshly the protocol approved for the return to competition drawn up by the Government. The AFE wonders, first of all, if the document has the approval of the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the performance of the tests, which are subject to the doctors’ decision, he says: “We want to be specified what will be the mechanism for coordination and supervision of possible breaches of this protocol. From AFE we understand, as it is a labor issue, that a direct line of dialogue should be opened and that the monitoring of the protocol should be carried out by the Labor Inspection, since it is an issue of occupational health, in addition to public health. ” Further, demands an aggravated type of sanctions in case of breach of confinement for “the high public profile of sport”.

The union asks for clarification on which specialists in the Covid-19 will supervise the training and warns that if an occupational risk plan is not established there will be complaints before the Labor Inspection. The AFE wants the Government to be more explicit about what will happen if a positive occurs and appeals to the Data Protection law if the case arises: “Nothing is specified, nor is anything clarified regarding whether it has once tested positive, and as a precaution, as there was already a precedent in our sport, will mean the entire team is quarantined. Or, on the contrary, if it is detected, the player is isolated and communicated? Or is it understood that this is solved with daily tests to the rest of the classmates? Do not quarantine? We want to remember that we are dealing with a public health issue ”.

It questions, as unconstitutional, that footballers are forced to quarantine outside the hospital or family environment if the contagion occurs (the protocol states that two rooms are enabled in the concentrations for those who contract the disease). It also considers these concentrations unconstitutional for three or four weeks and adds that such seclusion “may affect the integrity of the athlete’s health.”

Finally, remember that between games at least 72 hours must pass and that during them, due to the heat, refreshment breaks should be introduced. It also requires that you do not play above 32º.