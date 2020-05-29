The Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) published an official statement to confirm when the next pass market in Argentine soccer will begin. In addition, there were further clarifications on the new FIFA rules and the possibility of making five changes.

TRANSFER PERIODS “ITMS”: The affiliated clubs are hereby informed that, by virtue of the steps taken by the President of the House before FIFA, taking into account the change in season of Argentine Soccer due to the postponement of sports practice before COVID 19 in our Country , FIFA arranged the periods for international transfers as follows:

1st. registration period: 07/07/2020 to 09/28/2020.

2nd registration period: 20.01.2021 to 19.02.2021.

Consequently, it was established that from 01.07.2020 the pass book will be kept open in the Argentine Football Association for the First Division, First National, First “B”, First “C”, First “D”, Women’s Soccer and Futsal. Likewise, the Federal Council resolved to open the pass book, also from 07.01.2020, for the Federal Tournament.

NUMBER OF SUBSTITUTIONS: In official competition matches organized by FIFA, confederations or national football federations, a maximum of five substitutes may be used, except in the case of male and female competitions in which the first team of the clubs of the maximum category or the absolute national teams, in which case the maximum will be three substitutes.

Transitional modification:

The organizers of the competitions will have the option to apply any of the following two options:

During the match, both teams: they will be able to use a maximum of five substitutes, they will have a maximum of three opportunities to proceed with a substitution *, they will be able to make substitutions during the break.

In the case of an extension, both teams: may make an additional substitution, whether or not they have reached the maximum number of substitutes allowed, will have one more opportunity to substitute *, whether or not they have reached the maximum number of such opportunities, may make substitutions : before the start of extra time, during the break of extra time.

If the teams have not used the maximum number of substitutes or have not exhausted the maximum number of substitution opportunities, during the extra time they may have the substitutes or the remaining opportunities.

* In the event that both teams make a substitution at the same time, a substitution opportunity will be subtracted from each of them.

.