AF Corse to manage Ferrari’s hypercar prototypes in the WEC

Ferrari has decided to maintain and expand its close relationship with AF Corse in its new hypercar project. Although different information indicated that Oreca could be a priority partner in the development and management of Ferrari LMH prototypes on their return to the highest level of resistance, finally AF Corse will be the structure in charge of managing Ferrari’s hypercar. The excellent work in the AF Corse program in the Italian manufacturer’s Competizioni GT program – GTE, GT3 and cups – has been key in making this decision. Thus, AF Corse will support Ferrari official team at WEC 2023.

The structure will compete under the name ‘Ferrari – AF Corse’ and will continue the legacy of the partnership between the two parties that began with the Ferrari F430 GT2 in the 2006 FIA GT season and builds on six team and driver titles in LMGTE-Pro and LMGTE-Am, as well as numerous successes in Le Mans. About, Amato Ferrari As owner of AF Corse he has stated:It is the crowning of a dream and the recognition of the great effort made over the years. Our partnership with Ferrari started in 2006 and I am delighted to continue the LMH project. We are ready for this new challenge».

The ByKolles LMH project is still alive and already has test pilotsRead news

For its part, Antonello Coletta as head of Ferrari competition has indicated: «Today’s announcement is an important step towards our LMH’s World Endurance Championship debut.. We are happy to have a reliable partner like AF Corse with us on this project. Ferrari and AF Corse have enjoyed a strong relationship for a long time, as can be seen at the WEC, where we run our official Ferrari 488 GTEs together with the Piacenza-based team. We look forward to continuing together on a journey as rewarding as the years of cooperation in GT that we have had to date.».