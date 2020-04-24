AEW will return to live shows on May 6. As Dave Meltzer has commented, the company will re-air the shows from Jacksonville.

AEW will return to live shows on May 6

Tony Khan’s company already has a date to return to live shows as reported in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer.

The idea of ​​the company is start broadcasting the shows live next May 6 at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, where the first weeks of programs were already recorded after confinement due to the coronavirus.

It is not yet known if the episodes will be broadcast live each week or the three weeks from May 6 to PPV Double or Nothing will be recorded in a day or two. What Meltzer says is that the recordings are going to focus on creating the battles for the PPV and that AEW will also have much more fighters.

The fate of the recordings in Florida is that the company will be able to count on almost twice the talent that it had when it made the recordings in Georgia, due to its place of residence, which will allow a greater variety when it comes to watching battles.

Recall that the next major event of the company is the PPV, Double or Nothing on May 23, which does not yet know where it will be held but everything indicates that it could be at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

