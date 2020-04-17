AEW to sign multiple fired WWE fighters

Several fighters fired from WWE will be signed by the company All Elite Wrestling within three months. According to Dave Meltzer, some stars dismissed by WWE will be part of AEW and Cody Rhodes has already started contacting them to start negotiating the contracts.

So far, it’s too early to name, but we can rule out Karl Anderson, who has already announced his return to NJPW.

Layoffs in WWE

WWE has carried out an unprecedented wave of layoffs due to COVID19. Almost 40% of its workers have remained on the street, and several famous talents have not escaped the screen. The company is very touched and with fans very upset after Vince McMahon’s most important business decision in recent times came to light.

Mike chioda

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

Dan Matha

Jerry soto

