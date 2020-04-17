AEW to sign multiple fired WWE fighters
Several fighters fired from WWE will be signed by the company All Elite Wrestling within three months. According to Dave Meltzer, some stars dismissed by WWE will be part of AEW and Cody Rhodes has already started contacting them to start negotiating the contracts.
So far, it’s too early to name, but we can rule out Karl Anderson, who has already announced his return to NJPW.
Layoffs in WWE
WWE has carried out an unprecedented wave of layoffs due to COVID19. Almost 40% of its workers have remained on the street, and several famous talents have not escaped the screen. The company is very touched and with fans very upset after Vince McMahon’s most important business decision in recent times came to light.
Mike chioda
Sarah Logan
Luke Gallows
Kurt Angle
Aiden English
Finlay
Scott Armstrong
Sarah Stock
Billy Kidman
Pat buck
Shawn Daivari
Lance Storm
Mike Rotunda
Erick rowan
Cousin and Epic
Mike Kanellis
Maria Kanellis
Zack Ryder
No way Jose
Rusev
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
Andrea Listenberger
Kavita Devi
Dan Matha
Jerry soto
