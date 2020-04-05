AEW stops recording more content for its shows. The company recorded several weeks of content last week in Georgia.

AEW He performed his last set of recordings last week from the QT Marshall gym in Norcross, Georgia. The company in these days of recordings have advanced programs until mid-May, which is when everything would have to be prepared for the event of Double Or Nothing.

According to Dave Meltzer after these recordings it was decided to stop recording indefinitely until the situation in the United States with the coronavirus is better and the fighters can return to work without fear for their health.

The programs would run until mid-May because Double or Nothing It is scheduled to take place on May 23 in Las Vegas but due to the pandemic, everything is pending right now in the country to know if it can be celebrated or not, although it seems unlikely.

The entire production team as well as the wrestlers were very cooperative during the recordings and wanted to help as much as possible to help the company. It is also known that the company did not call anyone from the New York area or the California area since they are the places where the virus has affected the most in the United States.

Tony Khan also during the first week of recording in Jacksonville offered accommodation to all those fighters who wanted to come to the recordings and had nowhere to stay.

