AEW maintains the Double or Nothing event. The company has announced that the show will be held although it will be in a different location than the MGM in Las Vegas.

AEW maintains Double or Nothing event

AEW maintains the event it announced for May 23, the PPV «Double or Nothing» Although it will not take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The company announced yesterday on social networks that the event continues to take place on May 23 but will not take place in Las Vegas. This measure will also affect the program of Dynamite to be held on Wednesday 27 of May. The company said in its statement that in the coming weeks it will announce where both events will be held.

Rumors suggest that the event could be held in the state of Florida since the governor has established that wrestling is an essential business and this would allow AEW hold the event behind closed doors without any problem.

The show in MGM Grand Arena has moved date, now being May 29, 2021. Fans who already have their ticket can ask for a refund or use the one they have now to enter the 2021 event. Fans who bought their ticket for the television program will receive a refund in less than 30 days.

The only match we have announced for PPV Double or Nothing right now is the final of the tournament for crowning the first TNT champion of the company.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!