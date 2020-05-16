AEW Launches Custom Superstar Sneakers For Sale company

Shop AEW website launches new custom sneakers from various fighters for sale.

The sneakers cost $ 99.99 and have various designs including the following All Elite Wrestling superstars:

Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Le Champion Chris Jericho

The Inner Circle

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt)

Orange cassidy

Darby Allin

Matt Hardy (includes Broken or All Delete Wrestling versions)

The Young Bucks (includes dollar or peso versions).

The shoes are from the Pro Wrestling Tees Superkicks ™ brand. It takes 3-4 weeks for each pair to ship and there are no refunds or exchanges because the sneakers are custom printed. Here is the description of the custom shoes:

Superkicks ™ are custom molded and designed

These sneakers have a quality vulcanized rubber sole The Superkicks ™ logo is found on the sole. Pro Wrestling Tees logo found on template The canvas is 100% cotton Printed with DTG (direct to garment) printers Sizes are similar to superstar Chuck Taylor’s Converse High Top All Stars. Please check your shoe size before making your purchase, as we cannot make exchanges. We suggest ordering 1/2 to 1 to reduce size.

Shop AEW It also sells flip flops personalized with The Young Bucks logo, AEW logo and also has a version of flip flops with the Santana and Ortiz logo. Flip flops cost $ 21.99 for each pair.

Here is the Shop AEW tweet:

Check out these new sneakers that have just arrived at ShopAEW! What is your favorite?

pic.twitter.com/GN972HGYVV – ShopAEW.com (@TheShopAEW) May 15, 2020

