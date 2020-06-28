The issue of wearing masks is a topic of debate during this pandemic situation. AEW and WWE handled the coronavirus situation very differently, but Taz is happy to be where he is.

WWE uses less accurate tests of Covid-19 than AEW

The AEW commentator tweeted to let people know that he always has his mask on. No matter where he goes on the road, Taz has his mask on. It also confirmed that AEW has been doing blood tests on its staff since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

When I travel, my face mask is always on, when I enter a store / business, my mask is on. I always have hand sanitizer in my pocket and social distancing is vital. I am fortunate to work for a company that has been doing blood tests on all of us in #AEW since the BEGINNING of this pandemic. #staysafe

WWE is testing swabs, which are much less accurate. Blood tests look for antibodies, which can help confirm if someone has been exposed to or recovered from COVID-19

AEW and WWE continued to operate during the pandemic. WWE recently discovered many positive tests in the company. They are trying to prevent that information from being disclosed and are not happy with the names that have come up so far.

