AEW injury list after Dynamite

Yesterday at the show of AEW Dynamite We could see up to three injuries of different severity that have questioned the participation of these fighters in the event next Saturday May 23 at Double or Nothing.

Here we leave you an update of these injuries.

Making their first appearance since March due to the pandemic, the Young Bucks returned at the end of the show in a fight with The Elite vs. The Inner Circle. However, Matt Jackson may have injured a rib on his left side, whether it’s a break, broken cartilage, or a severe bruise, in a jump that he and his brother Nick made from the stands.

He was still in the fight and was even getting saddled and kneeled in the side, though we saw him complaining of pain just before the show went off the air. He is scheduled to be at The Elite vs. Stampede Stadium Match. Inner Circle Stadium on Saturday.

Britt Baker appeared to have seriously injured his right knee in a fight with Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Baker was sitting in the corner when Statlander and Shida threw Rose against her bent right knee.

Baker immediately grabbed her knee and shin and continued to work for a few minutes afterward, clearly unable to bear weight. Rose dragged her to the corner and ducked inside, allowing the AEW doctor to check on Baker. She is slated to face Statlander in an individual match on Saturday.

Finally, Fenix ​​appeared to be injured after a big jump over competitors from Saturday’s Casino Ladder match, landing hard on his back and hip outside the ring. He was said to be in pain, but it should be fine for Saturday’s ladder match.

