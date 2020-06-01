AEW has exceeded all expectations according to Cody Rhodes

AEW has exceeded all expectations according to Cody Rhodes. For him they are the kings above WWE and he praises Tony Khan for his great work. Cody Rhodes, the inaugural champion of the TNT championship and vice president of the company, He is very proud of how things are going for All Elite Wrestling. For him all expectations have been exceeded that I had in the beginning and live a moment of maximum happiness.

Cody was on The Rich Eisen Show commenting on the growth of AEW

“This has been a great honor and a challenge for large-scale production. Now we cannot have many workers because of this pandemic, that unfortunately we are living, “said Cody. “Every room you enter has to be examined and the temperature scanned, it is clear that we are not in the best conditions. But despite that, the Double or Nothing PPV was magical. «

They followed his statements

“I think most of our fighters and I we are quite proud of what we did. Each fight was very varied, buffet of styles and having a world star like Iron Mike Tyson for the TNT title, It was just lovely. “

We are the kings above WWE

Cody noted how his expectations for AEW have been exceeded so far, and also praised the president of AEW Tony Khan for their work during this time under a pandemic.

«AEW has been bigger than I could have expected. I knew the audience was there and hungry, but the production and scope of it, the success of Wednesday nights with Dynamite has been beastly. We are the kings of Wednesday afternoons, above WWE. “Cody said.

I praise Tony Khan

“Tony, especially in this fight against the pandemic, has proven to be a smart owner. I mean a true fair matchmaker. We’ve had to do a lot of recorded content, so the mosaic brought together throughout the pandemic was incredible. It made my job a lot easier. “

These were the statements of Cody Rhodes. Remember that Wrestling planet brings you the latest AEW News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of AEW in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.