On July 1, the use of face masks will be mandatory in the city of Jacksonville. Well, the mandatory use of mouth covers was announced for all public and closed places.

This law began on June 29 at 5:00 pm where there is no defined period of how long that order will last.

“At 5:00 pm today, the City of Jacksonville mandates the use of mouth masks for public, closed places, and in other situations where people cannot socially distance themselves. Continue to exercise personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus. ”

AEW Fyter Fest will show us the entire cast wearing masks

This does not prevent Fyter Fest from being performed, but everyone who is not fighting must wear a mask.

The current pandemic is devastating Florida, where every day there are new cases. Many people there fight against less conscious people who don’t wear face masks.

Wrestlers have talked about it, Kevin Owens released a heartfelt video about the importance of wearing the masks.

It only remains to hope that everything takes place, AEW will give the best in the show who will compete against NXT.

Fyter Fest will have an extensive poster where Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends will be among others.

