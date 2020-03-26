AEW Dynamite videos from March 25. These are the best moments from Tony Khan’s company show aired yesterday on TNT.

These are the videos with the best moments of tonight’s AEW Dynamite program where we have been able to see Kenny Omega retaining the AAA Championship Championship against Sammy Guevara, we have had Brodie Lee’s debut in the ring against QT Marshall, and to finish the program we have seen the confrontation between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho.

