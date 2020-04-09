AEW Dynamite videos from April 8. These are the videos corresponding to yesterday’s AEW Dynamite show broadcast on TNT.

AEW Dynamite Videos April 8

These are the best moments of tonight’s AEW Dynamite show where we’ve had a chance to watch the first TNT title match between Cody and Shawn Spears. We have also had a new combat of Lance Archer and in the women’s division the confrontation between Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker. Finally the challenge of Matt Hardy to Chris Jericho to a fight on his farm.

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the AEW website number one in Spanish so you don’t miss anything that happens in WWE and all the AEW News. We bring you all the real-time information of AEW Dynamite. Don’t miss a thing!