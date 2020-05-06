AEW Dynamite preview of May 6. This is what we have announced for Dynamite’s show tonight to air on TNT.

AEW Dynamite May 6 Preview

Four confirmed bouts and the presence of MJF in today’s program

The first of them will be the one that faces the current champion of the company, Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a fight that although it has not been announced it is expected that it does not have the title at stake.

Another great tag team match has been announced for tonight when members of Inner Circle, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho face off in a tag team match with Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy. Remember that Omega is a tag team champion with Hangman Page, but with the latter injured, Omega will team with Hardy, although the titles will not be in play.

The third match that has been announced for today’s show is the one that will face one of the finalists of the TNT title tournament, Cody who will face Joey Janela.

Furthermore last night it was also made official that Lance Archer will be back in the ring and that his rival this time will be QT Marshall.

As if this were not enough, it has also been announced the presence in the MJF program that it seems that he is already recovered from his injury but that it has not been reported if he will be fighting or will be in any segment in the program.

