AEW Dynamite May 6, 2020 – Coverage and Results

This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show May 6 that will air on TNT.

Billboard

Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho face off in a tag team match with Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy

Cody will face Joey Janela.

Lance Archer will be in the ring again and his rival will be QT Marshal

AEW Dynamite (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to AEW Dynamite !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cody vs Joey Janela

. @ CodyRhodes & @JANELABABY staying ahead of each other in the opening moments of this match! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/wp23DjYtpu – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 7, 2020

Bell rings. Referee taking between the fighters, Janela tries to take advantage.

Get Cody out of the ring. Cody hits him against the barricade. Cody recovers and applies a moonsault from the set.

Cody takes Janela into the ring. Janela fights back with a superkick. Elbow drop for Cody, but the count reaches 2.

Janela climbs back onto the third rope, but Cody avoids it with a variant of Superplex. Contralona of power for Janela. The account stops at 2.

HUGE power slam by @CodyRhodes onto @JANELABABY!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SFrgrITwDO – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 7, 2020

Cody attempts the Cross Rhodes but Janela breaks free and applies Lariat to Cody. 1,2 and the fight continues.

A wild lariat by the bad boy @JANELABABY!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LoDYDKFEMQ – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 7, 2020

Janela and Cody exchange forearm punches, finally Cross Rhodes for Janela.

1,2,3.

Winner: Cody

We are going to commercial breaks !!!

We return to AEW Dynamitte. After a long absence, the AEW world champion is back.

Nyla Rose vs Kenzie Paige

The champion begins by hitting Paige. Paige is brought to the corner. Onslaught on Kenzie Paige courtesy of Rose. Clothesline for Kenzie Page. The champion climbs onto the third rope to apply a Swanton Bomb. Rose stops counting to apply 2 consecutive Power Bombs. 1,2,3.

Your #AEW Women’s World Champion @nylarosebeast is showing her dominance tonight!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/hRBGdfcpPg – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 7, 2020

Winner: Nyla Rose

MJF announces it is back in action next week !!!!!!!

Been keeping my eye on my show. I think I’ve made you wait long enough. #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/wLbADLWY2k – Maxwell Jacob Friedman ™ ️ (@The_MJF) May 5, 2020

Shawn Spears rebukes Cody:

“Why did you let Lance Archer destroy your brother?” Are you very selfish or do you just want to follow the Rhodes’ legacy? You know that your brother’s career is over !!!

Jon Moxley vs Frank Kazarian

