AEW Dynamite May 20 – Coverage and Results

This is what we have announced for this Wednesday’s show on AEW Dynamite that will air on TNT. This is the last AEW Dynamite before the AEW Double or Nothing event.

AEW Dynamite Billboard

Jon Moxley will face 10 of Dark Order.

Broken Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Nyla Rose and Dr Britt Baker vs Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

Phoenix King vs Orange Cassidy

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) accompanied by Wardlow vs Marko Stunt

Head to head between Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts

AEW Dynamite (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to AEW Dynamite !!!!!!!!

The show begins by showing the Inner Circle reaching the arena.

Brodie Lee takes the microphone:

My eyes to your eyes, thank you

The audience interrupts Lee. Brodie Lee orders 10 to kneel.

I am a superior athlete in many ways, I am a man like you, the difference is that we now operate at a higher level. We are the lions of AEW. As I inspire these men, I have to win this Saturday to pay for the loyalty of these men. 10 defeat Jon Moxley for me

10 (with Mr Brodie Lee) vs Jon Moxley

The bell rings, running knee for 10. Machete for 10.

Moxley continues his attack, stomping 10 on the corner. 10 counterattack with a boot kick. Moxley is hit on the barricade. The champion is hit against the edge of the ring. Lee’s disciple takes Moxley to the ring Tremenod cutter for Mox. The count reaches 2. Forearm strike for 10. Machete for the champion. Spine Buster for the champion. 10 climbs him on his shoulders, but Moxley surprises him with a Paradigm Shift. The champion doesn’t cover it, Piledriver for 10. Moxley texts Lee. 10 cannot be lifted. Again the Paradigm Shift. 1,2,3.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After the match, Moxley places a chair on 10’s arm, and gives Brodie Le an ultimatum to return the title. The count begins. 10, 9

Lee appears on the titantron:

It’s just you and me, this Saturday I will destroy you. Sometimes we have to make a sacrifice.

Brodie Lee retires from the arena.

Moxley hits the arm of 10 with the chair !!!!!!!!

MJF (with Wardlow) vs Marko Stunt

The bell rings, MJF taunts Marko, Stunt tries to jump-start, but is unable to lift him. Contralona for Stunt. Bear hug for Stunt, Marko Stunt tries to break free. However the punishment continues. Duplex for Stunt.

The action continues, Friedman taunts Stunt and sticks his finger in his nose. Stunt attempts to counterattack but MJF quickly returns to the fighting domain. MJF goes up to the third rope but lowers it and follows the attack with flying kicks.

. @ realmarkostunt on the attack!

Stunt follows the attack with an attempt by Suicide Dive, but MJF leaves him on the canvas. Stunt sneaks out and punishes MJF against the stairs.

Stunt again tries the Suicide Dive, but MJF attacks him with a brutal forearm punch. MJF makes Stunt perform with an Arm Bar.

Surrender winner: MJF

After the fight, MJF attacks Stunt with his ring. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy arrive to make the salute.

Head to head between Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts

Tony Schiavone introduces the legendary Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts.

Roberts takes the microphone:

Sitting face to face, but we have never faced each other, people have dreams and nightmares but it is not real but Lance Archer is real. I know Cody is going to have to face Lance Archer, even if he doesn’t want to. It looks like you came out of an asylum, you’re a little chubby.

Anderson responds:

It would be a dream fight. that you and I would face. But we have these guys who will have a great fight.

Roberts replies:

Only 6 feet away separates us, we can fight right now, I don’t care that this Mike Tyson,

Anderson:

You think Tyson is going to waste time with Archer or with you.

Roberts:

I told Archer if he wants to hit Tyson to do it.

Roberts and Anderson continue exchanging words and almost go to blows. The referees separate them.

(Coverage in progress ………)

