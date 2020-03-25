AEW Dynamite preview on March 25. This is what we have announced for this Wednesday’s program of the All Elite Wrestling program that will air on TNT Drama.

AEW Dynamite March 25 Preview

Tonight’s episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on a closed set. Cody will be at the commentary table with Tony Schiavone.

Fight for the AAA Mega Championship

Kenny Omega the AAA Mega Champion will put his title on the line for the first time on AEW Dyamite. Omega will defend his championship against the member of the Inner Circle, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara.

Cody vs Jimmy Havoc

The AEW Executive Vice President will face Jimmy Havoc in an individual fight. English will face for the first time The American Nightmare.

Matt Hardy vs Chris Jericho

In the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy made his debut to join the Blood and Guts combat.

However, said combat was suspended for another date. This fight is likely to be the central event of the evening.

Lumberjack Combat: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow

The Jurassic Express powerhouse will take on the MJF bodyguard in a lumberjack match. Two of the most powerful fighters will meet tonight at AEW Dynamite.

Parking Lot Street Fight: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) vs. Fight Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix)

The previous week, the Mexicans took the victory against Best Friends. After the fight, Chuck Taylor and Trent they challenged Fight Bros to a Parking Lot Street Fight.

