AEW Dynamite Live June 24, 2020 – Coverage and Results

Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs Luchasaurus

The two powerhouses fight in the ring, Luchasaurus falls on MJF’s side but the rude doesn’t attack him. Slap for Wardlow.

Exchange of blows in the center of the ring. Wardlow is brought to the corner. Superplex for Wardlow.

Luchasaurus applies Big boot on Wardlow. MJF’s bodyguard attacks him with earwigs.

Wardlow tries to take advantage but Luchasaurus surprises him. They take Luchasaurus out of the ring and he is attacked on the ramp.

Jungle Boy and Marki Stunt are punished by Wardlow. Military launch on woodcutters at Marko Stunt.

Luchasaurus commands Wardlow over the lumberjacks.

The Jurassic Express member applies a Shooting Star Press on Wardlow and the lumberjacks.

The action returns to the ring and Luchasaurus applies Chokeslam on Wardlow. The account does not start due to MJF intervention.

Wardlow catches Luchasaurus with the F-10.

Winner: Wardlow

After the fight there is a ring brawl.

Hikaru Shida vs Local wrestler

Before the fight, Hikaru Shida attacked Penelope Ford.

The fight ended in a squash, Hikaru Shida ended with a Falcon Arrow.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

After their fight, the attack on Penelope Ford continued. Kip Sabian was also punished.

Press conference for the TNT Championship

During the conference, Cody and Jake Hager had friction but were stopped by those present at the conference.

Colt Cabana and Brodie Lee vs Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

Brodie Lee and Sonny Kiss initiate the action. Kiss slaps Lee. Brodie quickly regains control. Sonny Kiss manages to replace Janela. Relay for Colt Cabana. Cabana and Janela exchange blows in the middle of the ring.

Kiss and Janela combine to punish Cabana. We are going to pause.

We return to action. Janela irons Colt Cabana. The account reaches 2. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela apply moonsault on Colt Cabana and Brodie Lee.

450 splash over Cabana the count reaches 2. Sonny Kiss takes Brodie Lee out of the ring. Lee apica big boot to Sonny Kiss.

Janela tries Suicide Dive on Lee but hits him on the barricade.

Janela is brought into the ring and Brodie Lee applies the Discus Lariat. Lee gives the pin to Colt Cabana.

Winners: Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana

After the fight, Lance Archer attacks Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

FTR vs SCU (Frank Kazarian and Christopher Daniels)

Cash Wheeler and Frank Kazarian initiate the action. Quick relay for Harwood. FTR attack Kazarian in his corner. Kazarian arrives to replace Daniels.

Daniels and Wheeler exchange blows. Dax Harwood steps in to relieve his partner. Both tag teams exchange blows. Wheeler takes Daniels out of the ring and Harwood does the same with Kazarian.

We are going to another commercial break….

Back in action, Harwood dominates the SCU members with tremendous suplex. Dax Harwood takes Kazarian out of the ring. Suplex modified for Kazarian. The account reaches 2.

Daniels package for Harwood, the referee counts to 2. Relay for Cash Wheeler. Exchange of machetes. Daniels kicks Wheeler. Killswitch for Wheeler. The account reaches 2.

Daniels tries to surprise Wheeler but is surprised with a powerbomb. The account reaches 2.

FTR applies the Midnight Express but Daniels survives. SCU combine to attack Harwood. The account reaches 2.

Wheeler comes to the rescue. and they apply the Midnight Express again to take the victory.

Winners: FTR

After the fight, FTR call themselves the best tag team in the world. At that time The Blade and The Butcher interrupts them and challenge them to an 8 man match between them and Zero Fear vs FTR and The Young Bucks in Fyter Fest

