AEW Dynamite Live – Coverage and Results April 1 | Wrestling planet

The show begins!

At the start of the show, we see the tournament table by the TNT Championship. The following matches will take place in the first round:

Kip Sabian vs Dustin Rhodes

Lance Archer vs Colt Cabana

Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin

Shawn Spears vs Cody

Kenny Omega vs Trent

The combat begins very even for both fighters. Kenny introduces Trent into the ring, propels himself with the help of the ropes and stamps him against the ring. Kenny covers it and the account reaches 2. Omega raises him and applies a back breaker. Omega continues to attack Trent with several kicks, picks him up and applies another back breaker. Kenny covers it again but the count is still at 2. Trent is still in trouble and Omega continues to dominate the contest giving him several kicks. From one moment to the next, Trent manages to invest Kenny and sends him out of the ring, here Trent takes the opportunity to kick Omega several times over the hand. However, Kenny manages to reverse the situation and attacks with several right hands to Trent.

Kenny throws Trent against the fences and gives him a powerbomb against a pole. Back in the ring, Kenny brainbrakes Trent and then proceeds to the count of 3, but only reaches 2. Omega catches his rival in a fireman’s carry but Tren defends himself with a DDT tornado and takes control of the fight again . Trent takes the opportunity to send his opponent against the corner.

We leave the ring and Trent throws his rival against the fences, Jimmy Havoc offers him a key for Trent to use but he decides not to. We return to the ring and Trent catches Omega in a padlock. Trent’s padlock becomes a crossface for Omega and he manages to break free with several right hands. Both fighters rise to their feet and initiate a series of forehand shots. The forehand turns into chops and everything ends up in a piledriver from Trent after several investments. Trent tries the count of 3 but reaches 2.

Trent tries a DDT tornado but Kenny Omega reverses it to apply a Snap Dragon. Omega tries another Snap Dragon but Trent dodges it with several right hands, Kenny propels himself with the help of the ropes and Trent gives him a lariat, this would be useless and Omega manages to put him in position to hit him with a V-Trigger. Both fighters go to the edge of the ring and Trent tries a powerbomb but fails. Kenny introduces him to the ring and gets on the third rope, Tren does the same and applies a super german suplex. After the suplex, a running knee from Trent is given to Kenny but the count remains at 2. Kenny achieves a knee strike and then combines it with the One Winged Angel to win.

RESULT: Kenny Omega defeats Trent in AEW Dynamite.

We see on the screen what has happened in previous episodes of AEW Dynamite with the debut of Matt Hardy and his confrontation against Chris Jericho.

Hikaru Shida vs Anna Jayy

The combat begins with the struggle between both fighters and ends with the dominance of Hikaru shida with a shoulder tackle knocking down his rival. Shida tries to bring down his rival again but fails and Anna Jayy he resists Hikaru’s blows. However, it does not take long for Hikaru to regain control of combat. Shida resists Anna’s several right hands and proceeds to return one to knock her down. Shida attempts a suplex but Anna reverses it with a superkick and then reverses a Shida lariat. Anna’s cutter for Shida and the count reaches 2. Anna tries the count again twice and the count continues at 2. From one moment to the next, Shida reverses Anna, applies a suplex to her and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: Hikaru Shida defeats Anna Jayy in AEW Dynamite.

At the end of the fight he has a small face to face with Britt Baker.

We are shown a promo between Jon Moxley and the Inner Circle, reviewing the entire rivalry from its beginnings to the present day. Also highlighted is the announcement about the combat between Jon Moxley vs Jack Hager in AEW Dynamite in 2 weeks.

Marko Stunt vs Lance Archer

Before starting the fight, Lance Archer I tipped a clothesline to Marko Stunt. The bell rings and Lance takes Marko to the corner to punish his rival with a machete. Marko tries to defend himself with his legs but cannot and therefore proceeds to deliver right hands. Marko fails to successfully attack Lance and Lance completely dominates the combat. Archer gets a suplex on Sunt and then puts pressure on his head. Marko attempts to escape into the ringside area and attempts a suicide flight against Lance Archer. Both back in the ring, Archer attempts a chokeslam but Stunt falls clean and reverses it. Marko achieves an enzyme kick and finally attacks Archer. From one moment to the next, Archer reverses the situation and applies a chokeslam to Marko, covers him but cancels the account and does not want him to reach 2. Therefore, Lance applies him to finish him off a Grand Slam and ends him.

RESULT: Lance Archer defeats Marko Stunt in AEW Dynamite.

After the match ends, Lance Archer returns to attack Marko Stunt and throws him into the audience with a chokeslam from the edge of the ring.

The Dark Order vs QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes

Combat begins with Dustin Rhodes attacking 8 with various arm drags and connecting very well to take the first control of the combat. Relay for QT Marshall and he tries the count of 3 but it reaches 2. Again Dustin’s relay and they work as a team to apply a backdrop to 8. He intervenes 9 and cancel the account. This helps 8 begin to dominate the fight and throws him against the corner to apply a clothesline in the race and give the relief to his partner. Both members of Dark Order take turns attacking QT Marshall, who takes double damage. Marshall applies a back breaker to one and then a facebuster, and then the other member of the rival team receives a suplex. He manages to take over from Dustin Rhodes and enters the ring giving several clotheslines, he finishes off with an electric chair and finally a spinebuster. After a series of blows, Dustin applies a slam to one of the members of Dark Order, covers it and they obtain the victory.

RESULT: Natural Nightmares defeat The Dark Order in AEW Dynamite.

At the end of the fight, it appears The Exalted One, Brodie Lee and attacks one of the members of The Dark Order by applying a powerbomb.

We come back from the break and see Chris Jericho drinking champagne in his pool and talking about the future success of Inner Circle, but… THE VANGUARD 1 v.2.0 APPEARS IN THE HOUSE OF CHRIS JERICHO.

Jericho apologizes to him about what happened last week and tells him to put on an Inner Circle shirt to join him, but Vanguard 1 v.2.0 leaves.

Chris throws the bottle of champagne at him but he can’t hit it, he releases the dogs and the drone manages to escape.

A small promo of The Young Bucks after the attack on Nick Jackson in backstage. We see Matt Jackson help your brother, Nick Jackson enter a ring at home after being removed from the rings by the backstage attack by Inner Circle.

Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears vs Darby Allin and Cody

The combat starts Sammy GUevara and Darby Allin. However, Darby decides to hand over to Cody and Sammy to Shawn Separs. Both fighters start an incredible fight that ends in the corner of the upper right with Cody cornering Spears. Spears applies a headlock to him and then proceeds to a shoulder tackle on Cody. However, Cody tips him a superkick and then takes over from Darby Allin. When Spear gets rid of Darby, Sammy Guevara is replaced. Guevara begins recording a video with his phone and asks Brandi Rhodes to kiss him, but being confused, he does not see the onslaught that Allin gives him.

Relay for Spears and Cody, and in this way we return to the ring. Guevara intervenes in the fight, but Cody hits him with a right hand that sends him out of the ring. Both Cody and Darby get a double suicide dive against their rivals. Cody introduces Spears into the ring and kicks him, sends him to the cornerback and again sends him against the canvas tapestry. Relay for Allin and begins to punish Spears’ arm. After ending the punishment, Cody returns to action and launches from the third rope to finish off the impact. Cody continues dominating over Spears, but Spears manages to hand over to Guevara. However, Guevara does nothing successfully and Cody fights back against him.

Cody falls into the hands of Guevara and this one gives several blows to his rival. Sammy applies a suplex and gives the relief to Spears. Shawn pours water on him and gives him a right hand. After this first right hand they begin a series of right hands where Spears sends Cody against the cornerback. Guevara continues to dominate combat. Darby Allin manages to get into action with a double dropkick and clears the ring of his rival team. Send both members out of the ring and give them a double suicide dive. Darby climbs one of the posts in the arena and lunges at her opponents. Darby introduces Spears to the center of the ring and it seems that he is going to pounce from the third rope, but Guevara intervenes and throws him out of the ring. Cody appears and applies a superplex to Sammy from the third rope. Out of nowhere, Spears launches with a Frog Splash, and then goes on to try to attack Cody with a chair, but this would mean a mistake for the referee and the rival team. Spears rolls the roll-up and counts to 3.

RESULT: Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara defeat Cody and Darby Allin.

At the end of the fight, Darby Allin attacks Cody.

END OF AEW DYNAMITE BROADCAST.

