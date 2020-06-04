AEW Dynamite June 3, 2020 – Coverage and Results

Welcome to AEW Dynamite !!!!!

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) and Jimmy Havoc

. @ TheKipSabian shows his resilience against the double team attack of @KennyOmegamanX & @theAdamPage. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Cv595CNVUN – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

In a solid match, Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega take the win with a Buckshot lariat and v-trigger combo over Jimmy Havoc.

AEW Winners and Still Tag Team Champions: Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega

We go backstage where Tully Blanchard argues with Shawn Spears

The black glove that has been a part of wrestling history for decades.

Ted DiBiase, Blackjack Mulligan, Barry Windham have all worn this glove – It’s time for @ Perfec10n to show how heartless he really is. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jkqqKbeiNl – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

Finally, the legendary Blanchard gives Shawn Spears a black glove.

Brian Cage vs Shawn Dean

Cage Total Mastery !!! The machine ends the fight with a Drill Claw.

. @ MrGMSI_BCage didn’t waste any time taking @ ShawnDean773 apart! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1fOeIPcxn3 – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

After the match, Taz challenges Jon Moxley towards his client’s match at Fyter Fest.

“You need to get your head on right, or your head is gonna get taken off at FyterFest” – @OfficialTaz Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jAVfFUFVdy – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

The AEW champion comes out to the ring and confronts his rival.

. @ JonMoxley isn’t intimidated by the words of @OfficialTAZ or stature of #TheMachine @MrGMSI_BCage when it comes to his #AEW World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/lLusUmXfBR – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

(Coverage in progress)

