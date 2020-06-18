AEW Dynamite June 17, 2020 – Coverage and Results

Tonight we have a new program AEW Dynamite, where we have five bouts announced, including two titular bouts, and we have also confirmed the presence of Anna Jay in what would be a sixth bout, but her rival has not been confirmed.

Billboard

Kenny Omega and Adam Hangman Page will put the belts on the line against the pair formed by Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. Those who are champions tonight will put their championships on the line in the special Fyter Fest.

Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) against The Best Friends.

The Young Bucks will face each other with The Superbad Death Squad by Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

MJF will face Billy

Cody’s Open Challenge for the TNT title

AEW Dynamite (Coverage and Results)

Fight for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega and Adam Hangman Page vs Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall)

Bell rings. Rhodes and Marshall dominate the champions. Double Knocked Down for Omega – Account only reaches 2.

Headlock for Omega. Marshall reinforces the punishment with an elbow to the back. Relay for Dustin, the veteran continues with the headlock on Kenny. Kenny is taken to the corner, Omega recovers with a leg machete on Rhodes.

Relay for Hangman Page. Page punishes Rhodes with an iron. Finish off Marshall with a Lariat powered on the ropes. The account reaches 2.

Omega enters and applies a roulette wheel on Marshall. Brandi Rhodes is awaiting action near the ring.

Comeback for challengers. Cannonball over Page and Omega. QT nudges Omega.

Canadian Destroyer for Omega. QT is about to get for his team but is distracted by Allie, Allie goes out on the ramp to support QT Marshall.

Omega and Page regain control of the contest, V-Trigger for Marshall. 1,2 and QT lifts the shoulder.

V-Trigger and Lariat combined for QT Marshall. Dustin does not come up on time 1,2,3.

Winners: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

We are going to pause.

Debut of Anna Jay

Anna Jay vs Abadon

Abadon pounces on Jaty. Anna takes her to the corner, however Abadon scares her and walks away from her. Abadon takes the opportunity to punish Anna Jay. Anna Jay is surprised by Abadon.

Winner: Abadon

After the fight Brodie Lee and The Dark Order go out to help Anna Jay.

MJF (with Wardlow) vs Billy

