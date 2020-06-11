New AEW Dynamite show this Wednesday June 10 on TNT. Up to 5 different bouts have been announced for this show, highlighting Cody’s TNT title bout and FTR’s debut bout.

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs The Butcher & The Blade

Harwood and Blade initiate the action. Referee taking. Harwood applies headlock to Blade. The Blade tries to break free however Dax punishes him with machetes.

Dax remains in control of the fight, relief for Cash. Punishment to Blade’s arm. Dax again has the relief. German Suplex with jumper, count reaches 2.

Blade pushes Harwood and takes him to his corner. Relay for Butcher. Cash comes out to defend his tag team partner.

The referee separates them. Butcher lashes out at Cash. Wheeler attempts to take down Butcher but the giant does not fall. Butcher continues to attack Cash Wheeler. Relay for Blade.

The Blade continues to punish Cash Wheeler in his corner. Blade brings the action level to the canvas.

Headlock for Wheeler. Cash tries to break free. Tremendous Powerslam for Blade.

Relay for Harwood. Quick punches for Blade. Butcher tries to intervene but is taken out of the ring. Big Buster for Blade. Double DDT modified for Butcher.

Wheeler attacks Blade with Superplex and Harwood with Bionic Elbow however the count reaches 2.

The toughs take control momentarily, however FTR surprises Butcher with the Good Night Express.

Stripper and stomp for Blade. 1,2,3.

Winners: FTR

After the fight, The Young Bucks leave to welcome FTR, however they are attacked by The Butcher.

Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc come out to attack FTR, the tag team champions also come out to the ring.

The ring brawl occurs.

In backstage The Natural Nightmare they are arguing.

Dustin Rhodes asks QT Marshall to focus for his fight next week against tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Penelope Ford and Nyla Rose vs Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

The tough ones attack Statlander and Shida. However Shida and Statlander recover. The champion and Statlander have Nyla Rose dominated in their corner.

The Native Beast replenishes himself and attacks Statlander with a tremendous clothesline. The account reaches 2.

Contralona of power.

Drop kick for Ford. The Japanese follows the attack, however the count does not progress. Moonsault on Penelope Ford. The account reaches 2.

The action continues in the ring. Stunner for Kris Statlander, Running knee for Ford. Hikaru attacks Nyla Rose on the corner, Rose is at the mercy of Statlander who applies Leg Drop. The account only reaches 2.

Rose back on the attack, put Statlander and Shida on the ropes. Iron on both fighters. Relay for Ford. The account reaches 2.

Shida’s comeback, the Japanese attacks Ford and the account reaches 2. Kip Sabian intervenes in the fight but Statlander takes care of Sabian with a Suicide Dive.

In the ring, Penelope Ford attacks Hikaru Shida with the AEW Women’s Championship. Ford applies its Fisherman’s Suplex. 1,2,3.

Winners: Penelope Ford and Nyla Rose

Darby Allin is training skate with Tony Hawk

Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager) vs Best Friends

The members of Inner CIrcle attack the Best Friends, especially Orange Cassidy.

Exchange of blows between both factions. The action leaves the ring where Best Friends regain control of the fight, spear over Santana.

Chuck Taylor and Trent try to hug each other in the ring, but Hager attacks Trent by taking him to his corner.

Orange Cassidy is in the ring dominating Santana. OC goes up to the third rope but is rammed by Jake Hager with a powerslam. The account starts but Taylor and Trent come to the rescue.

Hager leads OC to his corner. Ortiz prepares for Santana to push herself. Cannonball on Orange Cassidy.

Ortiz and Santana prepare to end the bout, however Chuck Taylor pushes Ortiz off the corner. Orange Cassidy takes advantage of a roll up on Santana.

Winners: Best Friends

After the fight, Hager and company attack Orange Cassidy. Jericho steps down from the commentary table to attack Orange Cassidy. Jericho pulls out a bag of oranges to attack OC.

Colt Cabana vs Sammy Guevara

Bell rings. Guevara and Cabana are shown the middle finger. Machete for Guevara. Guevara tries to get back on the corner and receives a machete again.

Cabana shoots down Sammy, and has him with a padlock on his arm. Sammy breaks free and pulls him out of the ring.

Suicide Dive on Cabana. Sammy Guevara brags in the ring.

We return to action. Guevara has Cabana on his shoulders and squats.

Cabana gets out and the counterattack begins on Sammy. Cross iron on Sammy. The count reaches 2. Sammy Guevara recovers but not for long. Moonsault on Guevara, 1,2 and the continuous fight.

Guevara and Cabana are on the third rope. Guevara kicks Colt Cabana. Guevara has Colt Cabana on his shoulders. GTS for Cabana. 1,2,3.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

After the fight, Dark Order comes out to the ring to help Colt Cabana get up.

Sammy Guevara takes the mike and begins to praise himself.

Matt Hardy steps out into the ring, Hardy tells him that he doesn’t want any trouble and just wants to offer his respect. Matt considers Sammy to be AEW’s future, but he is not going to grow up in the shadow of Chris Jericho.

