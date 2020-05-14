AEW Dynamite May 13 – Coverage and Results

AEW Dynamite from May 13. This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW show to air on TNT.

MJF returns to action

Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz

Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete

Brodie Lee vs. Chris Daniels

Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts will give an interview

AEW Dynamite (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to AEW Dynamite !!!!!!!!!!!!

. @ LanceHoyt just wasting people on the way to the ring #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Ws03nzzcF1 – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Jake Roberts and Lance Archer. they open the show. Jake Roberts takes the microphone and talks about what he did to Brandi Rhodes last week to tease Cody.

. @ CodyRhodes crashes the @LanceHoyt and @JakeSnakeDDT party in the F-150 !! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/VnF5I1l3CC – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Cody appears in a van and drives through the stadium and starts fighting with Lance Archer for a while until Jake Roberts says enough is enough and takes Lance Archer backstage.

Jurassic Express vs Best Friends

The bell rings, Jungle Boy begins combat with Chuck Taylor. Relay for Luchasaurus facing Trent.

The action continues in the ring, Luchasaurus attacks Taylor. Trent drives on the ropes, Suicide Dive over Luchasaurus.

Double duplex on Luchasaurus. Best Friends hug each other to celebrate. Jungle Boy surprises them with Suicidal Bump.

How’s it feel to get tossed around by someone with a Masters in Medieval History @trentylocks? @luchasaurus #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ThwdXoaIKj – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

We go to the commercials.

We return to the fight, Machete for Trent courtesy of Luchasaurus. Relay for Jungle Boy and Chuck Taylor. Exchanging blows, Jungle Boy takes over from Luchasaurus. Orange Cassidy is attacked by Phoenix.

RT to send well wishes to @orangecassidy after this huge kick from @ReyFenixMx 🙏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4luhrIrz1z – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

The referee is distracted, MJF attacks Jungle Boy. Chuck Taylor takes the lead and takes the victory against Jurassic Express.

Winners: Best Friends

After the fight, Wardlow knocks Marko Stunt against the barricade.

Thoughts and prayers to @realmarkostunt 😱 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lfZ46wgm1M – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Fatal 4 Way: Britt Baker vs Penelope Ford vs Hikaru Shida vs Kris Statlander

The action begins, Statlander and Ford imitate the gesture of ET the alien, but Ford hits Statlander’s abdomen.

Statlander and Shida make a combined crusher to Baker. Iron on Statlander and Shida from Penelope Ford.

. @ callmekrisstat is having none of this from @RealBrittBaker #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7VwJ7USezv – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Ring action continues, Stunner for Statlander, Breaker for Shida.

Holy Shida what a knee strike! @shidahikaru #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qwSejkGKLf – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Baker and Statlander come out of the ring and the dentist applies a Mandible Claw. In the ring, Peneloppe Ford is distracted by Kip Sabian, Hikaru Shida kicks Sabian, and covers Ford.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

After the victory, champion Nyla Rose shows her title to Hikaru Shida.

Santana and Ortiz vs Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy

Before the fight, Latinos attack Kenny Omega. Hardy arrives at the salve.

. @ Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful ambush @KennyOmegamanX !! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Ayu2BxG5tQ – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Bell rings. The rough guys dominate the match, Hardy starts bleeding from the lip due to Santana’s blow.

. @ MATTHARDYBRAND tags in and gets to work 💪 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4JLZor04a2 – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

The action continues, Omega leaves the ring and is attacked by Ortiz, Ortiz launches Kenny Omega on the barricade.

We are going to commercials !!!

Jericho and Camel walls on Omega, pickets to the eyes, courtesy of Ortiz.

How in the world is @KennyOmegamanX okay after this punishment? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LSYkhMuA9P – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Omega fights back, picket again in the eyes. Relay for Santana. Stomp for Kenny. Double suplex for Omega. The account reaches 2.

Impressive stuff @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZXZfMFCr8d – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Ortiz puts his hands to his head and starts dancing. Exchange forearm blows. Ortiz scratches Omega. Dragon Suplex for Ortiz. Hardy and Santana enter the ring.

. @ KennyOmegamanX is just too good #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JFnmVdMokj – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Lazo and Costalazo for Santana, the count reaches 2. Matt Hardy climbs the third rope and elbows Santana. Ortiz steps in and jumps on Hardy. Omega punishes Santana and leaves the Latino ready. Twist of Fate, 1,2 and Ortiz intervenes.

Ortiz punishes Hardy out of the ring. Latinos combine movements to attack Omega. The account reaches 2. Ortiz prepares Omega for a devastating bond but is released. Omega manages to take over from Hardy. Hardy applies his surrender key to Ortiz, however a helpless Sammy Guevara arrives in the ring.

😤 @MATTHARDYBRAND just takes down @sammyguevara again #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vkYgUTzTYK – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

The Inner Circle member receives a Twist of Fate. Hardy tries to attack Ortiz, but the Latino fakes the blow. V Trigger for Ortiz, Hardy finishes it off with a cutter. 1,2,3.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega

Tazz interviews Darby Allin, Allin interrupts him and only leaves Tazz.

Elsewhere in the backstage, Hikaru Shida is interviewed and the AEW women’s champion attacks her with a kendo stick.

. @ NylaRoseBeast had @ shidahikaru’s kendo stick !! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pcaTawgnNE – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

MJF vs Lee Johnson

Yup, @The_MJF is completely “over-healed” #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NPLPO6enYY – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020

Before the fight, Friedman attacks Johnson. The tough guy lashes Johnson on the ropes. MJF imitates the typical walk of Ric Flair. Johnson tries to defend himself. But it only causes MJF to slap him. The account reaches 2.

MJF takes Johnson out of the ring, and punishes him against the barricade. Then apply powerbomb against the edge of the ring. Armbar for Johnson. Lee Johnson gives up.

Submission winner: MJF.

After the match, text your rival Jungle Boy in Double or Nothing.

Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete

#PineapplePete has the opportunity to get the biggest upset career win over #LeChampion @IAmJericho!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SA5pVL4y3y – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

Slap for Pete. Pete attacks Jericho on the corner. Jericho recovers and wins the fight with a Judas Effect.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Le Champion takes the microphone and challenges The Elite to an unprecedented fight. A Stadium Stamped Match for the Double or Nothing event.

The threat of #PineapplePete has been vanquished!

Now onto more significant tasks – Enter the first-ever STADIUM STAMPEDE at Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd. pic.twitter.com/w8GSWmm08o – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

Vanguard One arrives in the ring wearing an Inner Circle shirt. Jericho asks if he accepts the challenge.

The drone accepts the challenge. Jericho attacks the drone with his bat. Members of the Inner Circle break the object.

Matt Hardy comes out to the ring heartbroken to collect the leftovers from Vanguard One.

In pieces vanguard 1 has become by Floyd and rest of the Inner Circle.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/EdSqioQRCP – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

Next week we will have the following matches:

MJF vs Marko Stunt

Jon Moxley vs 10

A face to face between Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts

Mike Tyson to reveal TNT Championship

It’s time for the central event !!!!!

Brodie Lee vs Cristopher Daniels

The leader of Dark Order comes to the ring with the AEW World Championship. Lee takes Daniels out of the ring. Machetes on the barricade. Lee is distracted by Kazarian and Sky. Daniels takes the opportunity to attack him with a suicide dive. Lee regains control of the fight. Daniels is punished in the corner. Christopher Daniels attempts to counterattack but Lee attacks him with an elbow. Brodie Lee comes out of the ring to intimidate Kazarian and Sky.

Side walk slam on Daniels, count only reaches 2.

A big side walk slam by Mr. @ThisBrodieLee!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/V2Ag2PPW3H – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

