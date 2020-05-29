AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Audience Increase This Week

Wrestling Planet | AEW Dynamite beats NXT in ratings

In week 34 of the so-called Wednesday Night War, AEW Dynamite beats NXT in the ratings once again.

The post-PPV episode of AEW Dynamite AEW Double or Nothing attracted 827,000 viewers on TNT, while WWE NXT drew 731,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to the Showbuzz Daily page.

This is AEW’s eleventh best audience so far in 2020, and WWE NXT’s fifth best audience this year.

AEW Dynamite was ranked # 4 on the Cable Top 150, while NXT was ranked # 24 in the same top. AEW Dynamite tied for # 62 in audience, with Investigative Discovery’s See No Evil show at 8pm, while NXT was ranked # 66 in the audience.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite episode drew 701,000 viewers and ranked # 7 on the Cable Top 150, and # 65 in audience. Last week’s NXT episode drew 592,000 viewers and ranked # 53 on the Cable Top 150, and # 70 in audience.

The AEW show scored 0.32 in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT scored 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW Dynamite episode scored 0.26, while NXT’s episode scored 0.13 in that demographic.

Comparison of audience ratings between NXT and AEW Dynamite

In week 33 of the Wednesday night war, it marks a new victory for AEW. AEW Dynamite has 28 wins, WWE NXT has 5 and just one draw.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest AEW News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of AEW in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.