AEW Dynamite preview on April 29. This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT.

AEW Dynamite April 29 Preview

This week’s AEW Dynamite show features star bouts, the two semifinal bouts of the TNT title tournament.

In what has been announced as a double main event, this week we will see Cody face Darby Allin in what will be the third fight between the two in the company. Allin defeated Sammy Guevara and Cody Shawn Sperar to reach this semifinal.

The second semifinal will face Dustin Rhodes who defeated Kip Sabian tonight in a match where Dustin’s career was at stake, against Lance Archer, who in last week’s program defeated Colt Cabana in the first round.

The AEW champion, Jon Moxley will also be on the show Where surely he gives us the first hints about who can be his rival for the next PPV, Double or Nothing on May 23.

Brodie Lee will face Marko Stunt after last week’s show Lee had stared at Stunt after his fight with Justin Law.

Finally it was also announced at the end of last week’s show that Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc will team up tonight to take on The Best Friends in NO DQ combat.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

