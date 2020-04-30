AEW Dynamite

Wrestling planet | AEW Dynamite April 29 – Coverage and Results

Billboard

Semifinals for the TNT Championship Tournament: Cody vs Darby Allin

Semifinals for the TNT Championship Tournament: Dustin Rhodes vs Lance Archer

Jon Moxley will be present at the show

Brodie Lee vs Marko Stunt

Combat Without Disqualification: Best Friends vs Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

AEW Dynamite April 29, 2020 (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to AEW Dynamite !!!!

Semifinals for the TNT Championship Tournament: Cody vs Darby Allin

CODDDDYYYYYY @CodyRhodes #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1tFH1YmUAI – All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 30, 2020

He takes the referee, Cody takes Darby Allin’s neck, Cody achieves coverage but only reaches 1. Allin gets up, and struggles with Rhodes, exchange of coverage between Cody and Allin. Allin cripples Cody. Rhodes hits Allin against the edge of the ring. Allin boosts but Cody deflects the attack and falls on Brandi.

. @ TheBrandiRhodes gets caught in the line of fire.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e / 7c & https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT #TNTChampionshipTournament pic.twitter.com/INnYueqCUn – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020

The AEW vice president is furious and stomps Allin in the ring. We are going to commercials.

The #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes shows no mercy in this #TNTChampionship Tournament Semi-Finals Match against @DarbyAllin.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e / 7c & https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT #TNTChampionshipTournament pic.twitter.com/oQz4MPW2GY – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.