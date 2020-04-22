AEW Dynamite preview April 22. This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW show to air on TNT.

AEW Dynamite April 22 Preview

Tonight on the AEW Dynamite show we will have the last two quarterfinal matches of the tournament to be proclaimed the first champion of the new TNT title, whose final will be played on May 22 at the Double or Nothing show.

The first of the combats will be the one that faces Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian with the winner of the match going into the semifinals against Lance Archer who defeated Colt Cabana last Wednesday in their quarterfinal match.

Today’s second quarterfinal match Wednesday will face Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin where the winner of the same will face Cody in the semifinals.

It has not yet been said what day the tournament semifinals will take place, although the final will be played on May 23 at Double or Nothing.

Also last Wednesday we could see how Orange Cassidy was attacked by Jimmy Havoc As he watched the match between Chuck Taylor and Kip Sabian, which has led to a showdown between the two announced for tonight’s show.

Along with these three fights we have two more announced fights, one where it will be Brodie lee and the other where will be Kenny Omega although their respective rivals have not yet been announced.

