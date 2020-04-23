AEW Dynamite April 22 – Coverage and Results

AEW Dynamite preview

Tonight on the AEW Dynamite show we will have the last two quarterfinal matches of the tournament to be proclaimed the first champion of the new TNT title, whose final will be played on May 22 at the Double or Nothing show.

The first of the combats will be the one that faces Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian with the winner of the match going into the semifinals against Lance Archer who defeated Colt Cabana last Wednesday in their quarterfinal match.

Kenny Omega will be in action.

Jimmy Havoc vs Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite April 22, 2020 (Coverage and Results)

TNT Championship Tournament First Round: Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara attacks Darby Allin before the fight starts, hits him on the barricade. Guevara prepares a staircase between the ring and the barricade.

Spanish God accommodates Allin on the stairs, Moonsault on Allin !!!!!!!

Sammy brings Allin into the ring, the bell rings. A battered Allin is covered but the count only reaches 2. Chris Jericho in the comments supports his ward’s move.

Allin is brought to the corner. Forearm punch to Allin. Guevara takes Darby Allin to the corner, machete for Allin. Guevara slips on the ropes, Allin takes the opportunity to apply an Ankle Lock on Guevara’s leg.

The referee intervenes. Guevara escapes from the corner, Allin continues with the attack on the injured leg.

The Spanish God regains control of the contest, Springboard over Allin. The account reaches 2.

Padlock to Guevara’s leg, exchange of blows between the fighters.

Guevara breaks free of the key. Knee to Allin, the count reaches 2.

