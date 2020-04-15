AEW Dynamite April 15 preview

AEW Dynamite preview April 15. This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW show to air on TNT.

Tonight at AEW Dynamite we will have the first defense of the company’s world title from Jon Moxley in a fight in an empty arena against Jake Hager, in a match that will be commented by Jim Ross.

As it was told, Lance Archer takes on Colt Cabana in a first round match of the TNT Championship Tournament. The winner will face Dustin Rhodes or Kip Sabian. Last week, Cody defeated Shawn Spears in their first-round match and will face the winner of Sammy Guevara against Darby Allin.

In addition to these two matches, Tony Khan announced new matches for the AEW Dynamite this week including Kip Sabian facing Chuck Taylor, and Britt Baker who will be in action although the rival will not be announced yet.

Sammy Guevara facing Sugar D It has also been announced for tonight’s show.

We must remember that in these episodes that were recorded in Georgia, the company could not count on the presence of important fighters of the same as The Young Bucks or SCU who were trapped in California by the Coronavirus.

Also in the same situation are fighters like Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, and international wrestlers Bea Priestley or Emi Sakura.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated.