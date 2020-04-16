AEW Dynamite April 15 – Coverage and Results

This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW show to air on TNT.

AEW Dynamite preview

Tonight at AEW Dynamite we will have the first defense of the company’s world title from Jon Moxley in a fight in an empty arena against Jake Hager, in a match that will be commented by Jim Ross.

Lance Archer takes on Colt Cabana in a first round match of the TNT Championship Tournament. The winner will face Dustin Rhodes or Kip Sabian.

Sammy Guevara will face Sugar D It has also been announced for tonight’s show.

Britt Baker It will be in action although the rival will not be announced yet.

AEW Dynamite April 15, 2020 (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to a new edition of AEW Dynamite !!!!!!!!!

First Round of the TNT Championship Tournament: Lance Archer vs Colt Cabana

Cabana tries to surprise Archer. Lance Archer regains control of combat. Slam for Cabana. The account does not exceed 2.

Colt Cabana tries to hack Archer, machetes don’t impress Archer. Clothesline for the Chicago native.

We continue with the action in the ring, Splash for Cabana. The heel steps out of the ring for a breather.

We are going to commercials.

(Coverage in progress)

