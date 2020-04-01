AEW Dynamite April 1 preview. This is what we have announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT.

AEW Dynamite April 1 Preview

New week of rivalry between AEW Dynamite and NXT, With programs loaded with battles and difficulties, much is said about the problems of NXT, but we must remember that there are fighters like PAC, Pentagon Jr. or Bea Priestley they also can’t travel to be on the Dynamite recordings.

Lance Archer to make his ring debut

Perhaps his arrival at the company has been tarnished by the arrival the following week of Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee, but this Wednesday the company has announced Lance Archer’s debut on the AEW ring, We will see what the fighter does with Jake Snake Roberts at his side as manager.

Cody and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears

He tag team match between the four fighters Known to be seen in the tournament quarterfinals by the TNT championship, it will surely leave some sequels to recover next week when the fighting for this tournament begins. Who will be the team to take the push to start the tournament next week, with a victory tonight?

Trent vs Kenny Omega

After managing to retain his Triple AAA Mega Championship last week against Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega will fight again this week against Trent, in a fight that has no story behind but we imagine that Best Friends will want a victory to be able to later ask for a chance to the pairs titles of Omega and Hangman Page.

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the AEW website number one in Spanish so you don’t miss anything that happens in WWE and all the AEW News. We bring you all the real-time information of AEW Dynamite. Don’t miss a thing!