AEW defeats NXT one more week. Dynamite beat again by 75,000 viewers this Wednesday in the audience war.

At a time when most other wrestling shows are going down in audiences, AEW Dynamite and NXT saw increases last night.

Last night’s live episode of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville averaged 732,000 viewers on TNT, 5.6 percent more than last week. In the age bracket 18-49, the show finished 12th at night in the Cable TV rankings and earned a rating of 0.28, the most Dynamite in that category since March 25. That was 3.7 percent more than last week.

On the USA Network, NXT He was also set for a show loaded with two head-to-head matches and Karrion Kross’ NXT ring debut. The episode averaged 663,000 viewers, 4.1 percent more than last week. In 18-49, NXT climbed back into the top 50, finishing 33rd with a rating of 0.18, 12.5 percent more than last Wednesday.

The combined audience of 1,395 million viewers It was almost identical to that of two weeks ago as the best number since March 25.

So far, there have been eight public broadcasts for both shows, making it a good time to see trends compared to before the coronavirus pandemic forced promotions not to allow fans to participate in events.

The eight Dynamite episodes prior to March 18 had an average of 859,250 viewers. Since that date, the following eight shows have had an average of 745,875 viewers, a 13.2 percent drop

For NXTThe same eight weeks of pre-pandemic shows averaged 741,750 viewers. Since then, they have averaged 643,875 viewers. The drop was exactly the same 13.2 percent.

