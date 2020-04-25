It seems that love between Chris Jericho and WWE it didn’t end well at all his signing with AEW, since the wrestler counted when he was expelled from the event because of his former company.

The member of All Elite Wrestling He told an anecdote that did not end well for him, because it is a toy fair where both companies were invited there was a tremendous problem.

This was in the American International Toy Fairthere I was in representation of AEW, which released its line of action figures, and WWE obviously also had its panel or stand, so I wanted to see how it had been assembled. It was one floor below, and before going up they told me about AEW I couldn’t go because they were not going to let me in. I just thought: ‘How the fuck am I not going to get in? I made these guys win millions of dollars in the sale of action figures, And are you saying I can’t go there? ‘”, He commented in an interview for Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

“Anyway, I walked there and it turns out that a security guard at the door did not let me in and told me to go away. WWE orders. However, a few minutes later, one of the boys who works for Mattel told him to let me in. “

“Well, I went in and I started filming things to upload to my Instagram, but then the boy came and told me please not to post those videos, because otherwise, he was going to lose his job. I asked him if we had actually gotten to that point where he could lose his job just because he let the enemy in to see the booth. By the way, It was a really fucking stand. Compared to what AEW had organized I was amazed at WWE. I was quite surprised. WWE is usually too successful when it comes to those things. Especially being in New York and knowing that AEW was going to be there. “

The AEW has become a constant threat to WWE, because sometimes the company Elite has taken the audience off NXT.

