AEW beats NXT in hearings after two weeks losing

AEW beats NXT in the hearings after two weeks losing. AEW returned to the victorious path in the audience war after losing two weeks in a row.

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT averaged 731,000 viewers, seven percent more than last week. It is the largest number for the show since March 25.

In the important 18-49 category, Dynamite averaged the same 0.25 rating as last week. That brought the show to No. 24 on cable at night in that category.

After beating Dynamite in total viewers over the past few weeks, Last night’s NXT show on the USA Network averaged 665,000 viewers. That is four percent less than last week. In 18-49, NXT actually rose six percent, averaging a 0.18 rating. The show returned to the top 50 spots, finishing 50th on the cable night.

Among non-news programming, AEW finished 11th on cable and NXT was 22nd.

The only age bracket NXT won was people over 50, and the two shows tied for women ages 12 to 34. AEW won all other categories. In males ages 12 to 34, AEW increased more than double from NXT with a score of 0.14 to 0.06 from NXT.

