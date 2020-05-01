AEW beats NXT again in Wednesday’s hearings. Dynamite won by just over 50,000 viewers in Wednesday night’s total.

AEW beats NXT again at Wednesday’s hearings

Last night we met the hearings on Wednesday night and AEW Dynamite averaged 693,000 viewers for last night’s program on TNT, 5.2 percent less than last week.

The good news is that the show averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 age range, which was up eight percent from last week. It is the best number of the program in that category since March 25. Dynamite finished 16th at night on cable on the strip, his best performance since switching to closed-set shows.

The numbers weren’t as good for NXT, which fell from the top 50 for the fifth time in the past six weeks, averaging a 0.16 rating at 18-49, 11 percent less than last week.

In total viewers, NXT averaged 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, 4.2 percent less. That was the lowest number for NXT since April 1.

The total audience for the two Wednesday night shows combined was 1.33 million, the second-lowest total since their cable television debut in October. In fact, AEW’s first episode on TNT drew more viewers than that alone, an indication of how far things have fallen with closed-set shows.

