AEW announces the TNT Championship

AEW Announces TNT Championship | All Elite Wrestling has announced the creation of a new championship, the TNT Championship.

All Elite Wrestling has announced through social media the creation of a new championship. The TNT Championship will be the company’s secondary championship and will be named after the television channel that broadcasts AEW.

Half of the participants will be announced during the AEW Dark broadcast on March 31 and the other half will be announced on the AEW Dynamite show on April 1. The tournament will end at the Double or Nothing event that will take place on May 23 in Las Vegas.

AEW reinventing itself

AEW has managed to get this championship out at the right time. With empty stadiums, they are knowing how to give a different color to closed-door events. The shows are of good quality despite that great handicap and the AEW managers have had a great idea in announcing this championship so that people do not lose interest and fill the stands again when COVID 19 allows it.

Tony Khan’s team is here to stay and week after week they prove it with a new genius. For now, fans will be hooked on the AEW schedule to see who participates in the tournament.

