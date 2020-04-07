AEW announces the signing of Anna Jay. The company has made the signing of the fighter who faced Hikaru Shida on Wednesday official.

AEW announces the signing of Anna Jay

AEW continues to expand its female roster and yesterday announced the signing of the fighter Anna Jay Although no further details have been revealed about his contract with the company.

Known in the wrestling world as Anna Jay, the wrestler has only been in the wrestling world for a short time and is known for being part of the Georgia Premier Wrestling women’s division. The fighter already had her debut match last Wednesday when she fought and fell defeated against Hikaru Shida in a Dynamite match.

New bouts announced for AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark

AEW has announced some of the matches that we can see this Tuesday on AEW Dark on Youtube, the first of which will be the one that faces Kip Sabian vs. Tony DonatiAnother of the announced bouts is that of QT Marshall vs. Lee Johnson and the presence of Wardlow.

Tony Khan has announced several matches for next Wednesday at Dynamite. The first one is a tag team match where Kenny Omega will team up with Michael Nakazawa to face Best Friends. In the women’s division the combat of Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker.

These two matches are in addition to those already known by Lance Archer, although we do not know the rival and the first round match of the tournament for being TNT champion between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears

Fights in Being the Elite

In the last program of Being the Elite we could see the return of the Young Bucks in some bouts recorded at their home in California

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the AEW website number one in Spanish so you don’t miss anything that happens in WWE and all the AEW News. We bring you all the real-time information of AEW Dynamite. Don’t miss a thing!

Don’t miss the latest special edition of our podcast! You can also listen to it on iVox

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.