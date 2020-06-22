A little less than a year and a half ago, Renfe announced that it would renew its website, which within the large service websites in Spain, was one of the most criticized for many years. The company reported that the project budget would be around 700,000 euros, something that seemed to experts little considering the task to be undertaken.

Today, Renfe has announced that the new website is already available, although the changes that we can see are, at the moment, superficial. The company has communicated that the change is comprised of a transition that will completely modify the website, but what has been applied today on the site is a facelift. And we say it because, once you enter, on an aesthetic level it does seem totally new, until, for example, you want to buy a ticket. At that time, the website will go on to show the design and functions of the previous version, which was one of the most criticized parts.

Renfe’s now looks like a modern website

Although we are in the “experiences” section, the search for tickets will always be the protagonist.

Renfe has communicated the change from its communication website, and from it we can already see that the changes will be transferred to all domains of the service. In the headboard we see a gradient that despite dressing the web in a certain modernity, does not make it lose its identity, since it continues to use a color palette reminiscent of the classic one. Also, the gradient colors are curiously very similar to the corporate colors of Renfe’s French counterpart, SNCF.

In addition to the aesthetic change, functionally From Renfe they have chosen to make the travel search widget ubiquitous, so from any section (Help, Renfe Group, Experiences …) we can enter origin and destination, without having to go to the main website of the service. It is appreciated that for something so basic there are no detours. That the changes are not as profound as perhaps the design hints is something we have seen, and the comments on social networks point to the same as the web is being tested.

I just did the cotton test: you put “Jaén” quickly (and you avoid being searched for “Ja”) and the station doesn’t catch you, you have to put it without a check. In 2020. – Alfonso E. Romero🇪🇺 (@alfonsoeromero) June 22, 2020

Aesthetically not bad. And the header with the gradient reminds me of the SNCF. Although at the moment it seems that it has only been a sheet metal and paint job. We do a search, with an erroneous calendar that tells us that a Friday is a Wednesday, and the old website appears. pic.twitter.com/totUTWolZ4 – Toni 💭 (@tonienblanc) June 22, 2020

As we were saying, the company has reported that what we are seeing is the beginning of “a process of transformation of the web which will evolve in the coming months, until the end of the total transformation project of the page. “This will be followed by” a second phase of modifications that will improve the online ticket sales process. “This is the selection section for these as of today, with few visible changes beyond the header and source:

The new website is responsive, and as such, in principle fits well on all types of displays and devices. However, as we see in the third capture of the mobile, there are still old elements that are uncomfortable, such as the autofill of names, which makes it difficult to enter personal data and really does not help.

It is expected that throughout the autumn what is left in the purchase process will be left behind, at which time it will be important to see how the web responds at a functional level, which, beyond aesthetics, has been its other major problem at times. tensile. It must be added that, finally, the cost of the project has been 589,875 euros. It has been developed by the consulting firm Everis, which according to the award document, made the most economically advantageous offer, among the four received.

