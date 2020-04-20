AES Tietê informed that its board of directors unanimously decided to reject a hostile proposal by Eneva to combine the companies’ businesses, valued at approximately 6.6 billion reais.

Despite the decision, the electric company controlled by the North American AES indicated that it is willing to continue negotiations, pointing out that it may meet with Eneva “to identify the possibility of improving and adapting the structure of its proposal”, according to a relevant fact disclosed in the Sunday.

On March 1, Eneva presented a hostile offer for merger with AES Tietê, in a deal that would involve payment of 2.75 billion reais in cash and the remainder in shares.

A combination of AES Tietê, which operates hydroelectric and wind and solar parks, with Eneva, with gas and coal generation plants, would create a giant in the generation sector with complementary assets.

But AES Tietê said that the board members understood that the terms and conditions of the offer were “inappropriate for the best interest of the company and its shareholders as a whole, mainly because of the incompatibility between the businesses and strategies” of the companies.

“In financial terms, the hostile proposal undervalues ​​the company. Management understands that the value attributed to AES Tietê within the scope of the proposed business combination should be significantly higher,” added the company in the statement.

AES Tietê also indicated that “any new proposal should include, among other improvements, the possibility of full liquidity for the company’s shareholders who do not wish to migrate to Eneva, in view of the existing incompatibility between the businesses and strategies”.

The company also said it could extend the negotiation deadline in the event of a new offer being submitted by Eneva.

Eneva, in a separate statement, said it was informed about AES Tietê’s rejection.

“The company will evaluate the terms of the letter and inform its shareholders and the market in general about related developments,” he said.

Under the terms of Eneva’s proposal, the company created by combining assets with AES Tietê would have as its main shareholders its controlling shareholders, Cambuhy and BTG Pactual, with 17.8% each, while AES would have 5.5%. BNDESPar, a major shareholder of AES Tietê, would have 6.4%.

