Electrical company AES Tietê posted net income of R $ 75.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 21.5% over the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, controlled by the North American AES, also had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, in the acronym in English) of R $ 312.8 million in the period, an increase of 18.3%.

“We had a great first quarter, as a result of the commercial strategy and the growth of the company, which left the balance sheet stronger,” said in a statement the company’s financial director, Clarissa Sadock.

She highlighted the closing of new commercial agreements, the advance in the level of contracting of the company’s portfolio and greater predictability in cash flow, adding that the scenario of the coronavirus pandemic demands resilience of the electrical portfolio.

“Even with the challenging scenario that lies ahead, AES Tietê remains focused on advancing its growth and value generation strategy for its shareholders,” he said.

AES Tietê has been involved in an imbroglio with Eneva in the last months, after it proposed a hostile offer for the combination of the companies’ businesses, which was rejected by the board of directors of AES Tietê.

