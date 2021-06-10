Aerosols, greenhouse gases and droughts

There has always been a natural variability in the incidence of droughts. But the growing influence of human activities on the weather has raised the suspicion that droughts now depend heavily on that anthropogenic influence. Recent research has examined whether human emission of aerosols and greenhouse gases whether or not it has a significant relationship with droughts.

The team of Felicia Chiang, from the University of California at Irvine (UCI), and now at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, all these institutions in the United States, carried out computer simulations to see how the duration changes. and the intensity of droughts in various scenarios, including the “natural” and scenarios with the addition of emissions of aerosols and greenhouse gases.

Experiments with these digital models under exclusively natural conditions did not show regional changes in the characteristics of droughts from the end of the 19th century to the end of the 20th. However, when the team took into account the contribution of aerosols and anthropogenic greenhouse gases, there were statistically significant increases in the hot spots of southern Europe, Central and South America, West and South Africa, and East Asia. .

By examining the different anthropogenic influences separately, the team found that greenhouse gases had a greater impact in the Mediterranean region, Central America, the Amazon region and southern Africa, while aerosols played a more important role. important in the monsoon and sub-arctic regions of the northern hemisphere. These anthropogenic aerosols that Chiang and his colleagues refer to basically consist of particles that are small enough to be suspended in the air for extended periods of time and that come from power plants burning coal or comparable fuels, tubes automobile and other vehicle exhaust and biomass burning in rural areas (fires set to clear land or to burn agricultural residues).

Droughts, such as the one in the Devil’s Punchbowl area on the northern slopes of the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County, United States, have clearly increased in duration and intensity over the past hundred years in some areas of the world. . (Photo: Amir AghaKouchak / UCI)

“Knowing where, how and why droughts have worsened around the world is important, because these phenomena directly and indirectly impact everything from wildlife habitats to agricultural production and our economy,” emphasizes Amir AghaKouchak, from the University of California at Irvine and a member of the research team. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)