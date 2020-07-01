The main Mexican airline Aeroméxico will initiate a voluntary financial restructuring process, through a United States bankruptcy law, known as Chapter 11. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, and like many other companies in various industries, Aeroméxico experienced a huge decline within its operations, and for this reason decided to adhere to Chapter 11 in order to strengthen its financial position and increase its liquidity, as revealed in a statement.

Our industry faces unprecedented challenges derived from a significant reduction in passenger demand (…) With the Chapter 11 process we hope to strengthen our financial position and increase liquidity, while creating a sustainable platform that allows us to successfully navigate global economic uncertainty, declared the CEO of Aeroméxico, Andrés Conesa.

By entering this US restructuring mechanism, the airline must guarantee the payment of its debts by setting new terms, while the guarantee will be the company itself, its assets and even its routes. To carry out this, La Jornada explains that Aeroméxico will have to contract preferential financing within the reorganization procedure (DIP financing, for its acronym in English) so that with these resources, including those available to the company, it can have the necessary liquidity for the future.

Last week, Aeroméxico shares reported a minimum and historical value of 5.7 pesos, which the company has never recorded. Aeroméxico found its precipice from the month of March, when it began to reduce its employees’ salaries by up to 50 percent and implemented staggered schedules. In its April monthly results, the company revealed a 91.1% decrease in its passenger traffic.

This process will allow Aeroméxico to continue flying, as the company restructures.