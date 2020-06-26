Aeroméxico will reactivate several destinations that had been suspended due to the effects of COVID-19 and will increase frequencies to various cities

Aeroméxico reported that in July it will double its flights compared to June to continue with the reactivation of activities after the strike caused by the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

In July, several destinations that had been suspended due to the effects of COVID-19 will be reactivated and frequencies will be increased to cities where operations are already underway, the airline it’s a statement.

Aeroméxico will debut a new route of Monterrey to Tijuana and it will also increase the frequency of its flights to the cities of Cancun, to Guadalajara, to Tijuana, to Monterrey and Merida.

The flights that will be reactivated in July are those that depart from the Mexico City to destinations like Huatulco, Zacatecas and Manzanillo, and from Monterrey to Cancun, Queretaro, Chihuahua and Hermosillo.

The airline specified that in the international market, its activity will be almost four times more compared to that observed in June.

Operations will resume from Mexico City to Austin (United States to Tokyo (Japan) already San Paulo (Brazil), in addition flights departing from Guadalajara to Chicago, Sacrament and ash tree (all in the United States)

The airline indicated that its travel frequencies will be increased in New York, The Angels (U.S), Madrid (Spain), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Paris (France), and Seoul (South Korea).

Aeroméxico indicated that it plans to close the month of July having exceeded the 6 thousand flights.

He confirmed that to the extent that the restrictions that are in force in different countries, more destinations can be restored.

Aeroméxico reiterated that in all its flights the protocols to protect the health of its clients and collaborators. that were developed through its health and hygiene management system.

Mexico exceeded 200,000 confirmed cases and 25,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, after reporting 6,104 new infections and 736 deaths in the last day.

