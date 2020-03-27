Last week Aeroméxico suspended flights to various destinations and grounded 40 planes. If the trend continues, this number could grow.

Grupo Aeroméxico, which operates the country’s largest airline, said that by April could leave at least half of its fleet ashore if the reduction in demand for the coronavirus outbreak continues, according to an internal document seen by ..

Aeroméxico, which last week suspended flights to various destinations and grounded 40 planes, added that if the market’s downward trend continues, the number of aircraft on the ground could grow, according to a letter signed by the company’s CEO, Andrés Conesa.

“For April we estimate that the domestic market will have reduced by 50% and the international market by 60% compared to the same period in 2019,” explained the document sent to airline workers, whose destination network reaches dozens of cities in countries in Europe, Asia and America.

Aeroméxico’s current operating fleet has 125 Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as Embraer 170 and 190.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the document. The firm said Tuesday that it planned to use part of the units that he grounded to transport cargo through one of its subsidiaries ..

According to a local industry study, Mexico is one of the few countries in the world that has not implemented a government support plan for its airline industry to help it cope with the impact of the epidemic. (Rts)