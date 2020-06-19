(Bloomberg) – Grupo Aeroméxico SAB is considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the airline industry, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Mexican airline is weighing its options and a final decision has not been made, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Aeroméxico is being advised by White & Case LLP and Citigroup Inc., according to business columnist Darío Celis, who reported the possible request early Friday.

An Aeroméxico bankruptcy would be the third in six weeks for a major Latin American airline, after Latam Airlines Group SA and Avianca Holdings SA sought judicial protection. Passenger traffic in the region fell 96% in April amid the pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association. But unlike the United States and Europe, Latin American governments have not been quick to rescue airlines.

Aeroméxico fell 5% to 6.63 pesos at 10:47 a.m. in Mexico City and the company’s bonds plummeted.

Original Note: Aeromexico Weighs U.S. Bankruptcy Filing Amid Travel Collapse

