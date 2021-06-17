‘Aerolineas’ Bale throws one of the worst penalties of the European Championship

06/16/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

It was the 60th minute of the meeting when a Turkish footballer knocked down Bale just on the edge of the area. Penalty for Wales, who had the opportunity to extend their advantage and leave the game almost sentenced. The captain caught the ball and the responsibility, but his penalty went well above the goal defended by Cakir.

He wanted to place him in the squad, but his body position and the fact that he wanted to throw it away trying a ‘dry folha’, he turned against him and made it one of the worst penalties of the Eurocup.

Of course, once the Turkish goalkeeper put the ball in motion again, his pressure almost ended with one of the Eurocopa goals. The serve hit him in the back and he went inches from the stick, much closer to where he had taken the penalty.

In a match where the Real Madrid footballer played at a much higher level than at the premiere, where he was practically not seen, he was unable to sentence. He was in charge of assisting Ramsey in the first goal with a great filtered pass and also in the second, where a play by band ended his ‘death pass’.

The penalty did not enter, but if he acted as captain and soul of the team to help your team score another 3 points.

Of course, as always, the networks have already started to mock his penalty.